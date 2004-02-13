(Blog)Roll Call

We recently added a “blogroll” — a list of business, innovation, leadership, and technology blogs and frequently updated Web sites that FC Now contributors follow — to FC Now. On the left-hand side, if you look below FC Now Archives, you’ll see FC Reads, our Web reading recommendations — and the sites we check in on every day or so.

FC Reads is not a comprehensive list of sites and blogs that link to fastcompany.com or FC Now, and it will change over time as our daily reads ebb and flow. (Our blogroll shifts as blogs’ and sites’ frequency and relevancy increases and diminishes.) If you’d like to suggest a site for us to explore and consider for adding to our daily reads, let us know. We’ll be happy to check it out for consideration.