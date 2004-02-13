It’s Not Just Math…

Breaking up is hard to do, too. For Barbie, that is. In one of the biggest sales and marketing relationship surprises since Bennifer or Jack and Suzy , Ken and Barbie have officially split up . Despite her 90 careers, Barbie will return to her sun-drenched, carefree California ways, and Ken, well, what the heck did Ken do anyway?

Kirsten Osolind of Re:Invention cites one marketing wonk who says Barbie is a successful career woman who doesn’t want to be tied down. She also suggests that men might not want successful women — and that Barbie was getting too smart for Ken’s good.

But if you read the Newsday piece, you’ll see that by fall, Barbie will be eyeing a new Mattel character, an Australian beach boy named Blaine. Is Barbie trading up from an imaginary boyfriend to a trophy boyfriend?