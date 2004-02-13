It’s Not Just Math…

Breaking up is hard to do, too. For Barbie, that is. In one of the biggest sales and marketing relationship surprises since Bennifer or Jack and Suzy, Ken and Barbie have officially split up. Despite her 90 careers, Barbie will return to her sun-drenched, carefree California ways, and Ken, well, what the heck did Ken do anyway?
Kirsten Osolind of Re:Invention cites one marketing wonk who says Barbie is a successful career woman who doesn’t want to be tied down. She also suggests that men might not want successful women — and that Barbie was getting too smart for Ken’s good.
But if you read the Newsday piece, you’ll see that by fall, Barbie will be eyeing a new Mattel character, an Australian beach boy named Blaine. Is Barbie trading up from an imaginary boyfriend to a trophy boyfriend?