advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Rest in Peace

By Heath Row1 minute Read

James J. Jordan, an advertising sloganeer who helped popularize brands such as Schaefer beer and Wisk detergent, died early this month. Jordan’s career covered five decades, and he specialized in a form of sloganeering called nameonics (like mnemonics), which aimed to link a brand name with a positive attribute.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life