Follow the Leader

By Heath Row

Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal featured a wonderful “In the Lead” column in which Carol Hymowitz outlined why the best leaders have employees who would follow them anywhere. The piece also offered the dark side — not only did many of the leaders interviewed not actively seek people to follow them to their next job, one even warned against surrounding yourself with too many former subordinates. “If you do that, you get very entrenched and stuck in your old ways,” he says.

Would you follow your current boss or manager to a new job or project? Take the Fast Company poll.

