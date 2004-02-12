Font of Knowledge

For years, I’ve written my articles in Word using New York. Just recently, I switched to Arial, which I find to be a cleaner, sleeker typeface. With recent reports that the State Department has finally stopped using Courier New in favor of Times New Roman (Times New Roman?), I’ve got typefaces on the brain. So I was pleased to read about Fontifier, an online service that will convert your handwriting into a font set.
For just under $10, you can download a typeface template, scan and upload it, preview your font set, and download it for use on your computer. I’ve yet to try it, but if independent comic book artist James Kochalka can offer his own handwriting font for download and use — why can’t I? Work is personal, after all.