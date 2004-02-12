It is best to do this in a group. Try asking people to sit quietly for a few minutes and then focus on one major issue which is of concern to them. This must be expressed through the rigor of just seventeen syllables. Some people will find that this cryptic form of poetry flows from them; others will feel that they need more time. Gentle insistence on experimentation facilitates and unloosens people. Discuss the haiku, explore it, and analyze it.