advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Some Day My Prints Will Come II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Stewart Butterfield is at it again. In a comfortable corollary to Kodak’s new kiosk project, Butterfield and a team of collaborators are beta testing Flickr, a new online tool that combines social software, instant messaging, and digital photography. Just now, I shared some snaps with a friend in Paris — and I’m extremely impressed with the light interface and ease of use.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life