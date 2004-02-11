Foot, Meet Mouth

So after promising to give consumers who purchase Pepsi with coded bottle caps free downloads, it turns out the ink under the bottle cap is not resistant to the mysterious ingredients in the soft drink. Consumers have complained that they cannot read the codes under the caps because they have become blurred.

Pepsi is offering to email you a code that can be read but not until consumers submit via this website their name, address, city, state, zip code, phone number, email address and date of birth. That’s one hell of a way to build a database. Did Pepsi do this on purpose?