That Idea’s All Wet!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Is the shower or bathroom one of your most productive places in terms of idea generation? Never sure how to best capture new concepts? Kevin Kelly’s Cool Tools recommends using a dive slate, a small sheet of sturdy white plastic coupled with a small pencil.

Writes Cool Tools contributor Vincent Crisci, “They’re cheap (around $5–$6), available on the net at various dive shops, fit nicely behind the soap holder or hung in the shower and work well; they’re meant to be written on underwater by divers, so unless you shower under Niagara Falls, your thought will be captured until you erase it.”

