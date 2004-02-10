Whistle While You Work

On this day in 1933, the singing telegram was first offered by the Postal Telegram Co. There’s some disagreement on the dates — and whether Western Union actually delivered the first singing telegram — but it’s possible that no one took the service provider up on the offer until July 28, when Rudy Vallee received the first singing telegram in New York in honor of his 32nd birthday. Regardless, an entire generation has the Postal Telegram Co. to thank for Jane Wiedlin’s wonderful, though short, appearance in the movie Clue.