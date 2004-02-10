Televisionary

Having recently moved, I had cable installed this past weekend. While I don’t have a DVR yet, I’m still keeping an eye out for business-, innovation-, leadership-, and technology-oriented programming. Last night, the show to watch was Tupperware! , which aired on PBS as part of American Experience.

Focusing on Earl Silas Tupper‘s innovation and Brownie Wise‘s sales savvy, the program expanded on the American brand.

Director Laurie Kahn Leavitt couched the documentary in the World War II era message of self-initiative and -realization. Needing new sources of income, women were attracted to the Tupperware party‘s revenue model, as well as the program’s emphasis on self-development. Given her relation to a southern union organizer, Wise was uniquely positioned — her circuit-riding inspiration and entrepreneurial idealism helped develop home-party selling, which drew on the natural networks of women. Tupperware parties became many women’s primary social outlet.

Wise convinced Tupper that delayed distribution was hurting the business and that the home party method was the solution. She took control of sales, enlisting a veritable army of independent saleswomen, creating a “monument to salesmanship” in Florida, and introducing new traditions, such as the annual Jubilee.

Her staff meetings were grassroots brainstorming sessions. “Like Brownie said while traveling to develop the staff, ‘If we build the people, we’ll build the business,'” one saleswoman remembered. Saleswomen were featured in the company newsletter, Tupperware Sparks. Women recruited other women to become saleswomen. “You recruit someone like yourself,” one woman said. In addition, every single prototype was tested by Elsie Mortland.

Publicity grew, and Wise was the first woman featured on the cover of BusinessWeek. While sales had been pegged as a hustle, Tupperware ladies were, well, ladies, complete with gloves and hats. Tupper avoided the Jubilee sales events, but the company’s growing success was apparent. Somes saleswomen made millions and gained additional responsibilities.