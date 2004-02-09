Some Day My Prints Will Come

In a smart step to increase its market visibility and bridge the traditional and digital photography worlds, Kodak is introducing a new self-service kiosk that can develop a roll of film in about five minutes. They will be tested in select CVS stores starting as early as next month.

Apparently, the kiosks also feature slots for digital memory cards, CDs, and floppy disks, almost making them a one-stop shop for all your possible photo development needs. Users will also be able to edit snapshots and select which images they want to print.

Personally, I appreciate services such as Snapfish and Ofoto that provide film development, prints, images on a CD, and online photo galleries. Because Ofoto is a Kodak company, perhaps we’ll see a kiosk-Web hybrid offer soon. Drop in your film, upload your images.