Dis and Dat(a)

Curious what your personal information is worth when registering for new products and services online? The Swipe Toolkit features a data calculator to help you gauge the value of your personal specifics. Drawing on a handful of commercial data warehouses to assign values, the service is interesting — if not overly useful. After all, when was the last time you invoiced a company for using your personal information? Regardless, it’s good to learn that your address, ZIP code, date of birth, published phone number, and URL is worth a whopping $3.50. The service even alerts you of public and commercial sources for such data.