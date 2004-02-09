Dis and Dat(a)

Curious what your personal information is worth when registering for new products and services online? The Swipe Toolkit features a data calculator to help you gauge the value of your personal specifics. Drawing on a handful of commercial data warehouses to assign values, the service is interesting — if not overly useful. After all, when was the last time you invoiced a company for using your personal information? Regardless, it’s good to learn that your address, ZIP code, date of birth, published phone number, and URL is worth a whopping $3.50. The service even alerts you of public and commercial sources for such data.
Update: While CIO Today laments the losses caused by “dirty data,” Techdirt suggests that data doesn’t get dirty because it’s collected in disparate systems that don’t integrate well. Instead, people are tired of sharing quality data without getting anything back in return. I don’t know if $3.50 is enough to get me to ensure my address is accurate, but it’s a step in the right direction.