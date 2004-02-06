Guest Hosts: Getting Your Message Heard II

The end of the work day is nearing, and I’d like to thank this week’s FC Now guest hosts, Linda Kaplan Thaler and Robin Koval of the Kaplan Thaler Group. Authors of the February Readers’ Choice selection, Bang!, they contributed about 20 entries addressing new developments in product design, generating ideas, recovering from failure, and leadership development. We’ve collected all of their entries in a dedicated category, which you can access using the scroll bar to the left. Thank you, Linda and Robin, for helping FC Now go Bang! this week.