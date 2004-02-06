advertisement
Message Therapy

By Heath Row

A Company of Friends member recently turned me onto a relatively new online service called Teleflip. The idea is easy. If you’re at your desk and don’t want to send someone an SMS phone to phone — and you forget your colleague or partner’s phone email address… knowing the number but not the provider-specific domain name — you can just email [phone number]@teleflip.com, and the message will hit their phone.

I just tried this on myself, and the message arrived in less than a minute. Pretty slick. But reading the privacy statement, it becomes clear that the company hopes to eventually send marketing messages to users via SMS. I remember when AT&T starting SMS-spamming my Nokia — and that I had to opt out of said “service.” Wonder whether testing Teleflip just now means that I’ll soon start to get SMS spam. We shall see.

