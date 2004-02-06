When Right is Wrong

Sometimes a bad idea is only a bad idea because it was in the wrong universe. Who didn’t love the Taco Bell dog, and who hasn’t at one point or another uttered the phrase “Yo quiero Taco Bell”?
Seemed like a great idea for generating brand awareness. The problem? It didn’t sell very many tacos. Few things are less appetizing than a dog selling food. After all, dogs will eat anything. Maybe that would have been a good idea in the world of dog food. You quiero Milk Bones. Well, maybe not, but you get the idea.