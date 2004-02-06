When Right is Wrong

Sometimes a bad idea is only a bad idea because it was in the wrong universe. Who didn’t love the Taco Bell dog , and who hasn’t at one point or another uttered the phrase “Yo quiero Taco Bell”?

Seemed like a great idea for generating brand awareness. The problem? It didn’t sell very many tacos. Few things are less appetizing than a dog selling food. After all, dogs will eat anything. Maybe that would have been a good idea in the world of dog food. You quiero Milk Bones. Well, maybe not, but you get the idea.