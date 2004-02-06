advertisement
From Good to Great IV

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Recycling is not only great for the environment. Sometimes an idea that wasn’t right for one situation just needs to sit around a bit. Eventually the right opportunity comes along. Don’t throw ideas away just because it didn’t work the first time. Figure out how to make it better or who it is right for.

