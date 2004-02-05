My goodness. A wireless device that lets me open attachments! I’ll gladly give up being a “crackberry” addict to get the whole story. Not being able to open attachments has certainly led to some crossed wires around here. With the amount of air traveling I do these days, can they find a safe way for it to work on planes, too? And what about having to delete both on your blackberry and then on you desktop. I don’t have time for double-deleting. Kudos to the Good Technology folks for coming up with the GoodLink. Seems like wireless devices are going from good to great. We certainly hope the people at Blackberry “assumed the worst” for “good-ness” sakes and have a Plan B in place.