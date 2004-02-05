advertisement
Ideal Viruses II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Seth Godin nods to the Viral Marketing Blog, which launched Jan. 30. To date, it’s quite the active roundup of viral marketing examples, ranking each with a Coolness Factor, Pass It On Ease, and Marketing Tie In score. Worth keeping up with for the latest in viral marketing experiments.

