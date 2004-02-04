Speaking of Killer Wireless Data Apps…

No sooner had I asked the BlackBerry question , when I saw this juicy item about RIM’s closest competitor, Good Technology:

Good Technology announced Tuesday that its GoodLink 3.0 e-mail software will work with wireless devices running Microsoft’s Windows Mobile software, as well as the Palm-based platforms where it already works.

Since Good’s devices can open attachments (BlackBerries can’t), the expansion to PocketPC devices might give Good the advantage they’ve been looking for.

(Check out FC’s interview with Good Technology CEO Danny Shader.)