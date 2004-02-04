Brands vs. “Fantasy Names”

Working as a brand manager in the strategic marketing department at a B2B company, I face the problem of naming new products every week. The issue raised is where we should draw the line between a simple name of a product and a brand. In principle you could either define any fantasy — or coined — name as a brand and/or sub brand, or you could define it as a mere name.

We have several examples of product names that grew into range names and today are better known than some brands in the market. I am sure that they also have grown brand personalities of their own. Thus they are sub brands. Or are they not? We have no intention of building them as brands, we do not coordinate them as brands, they do not receive brand budgets etc.

Some argue that a good creative name can support the mother brand simply by creating associations that its name triggers. This would be accomplished with almost no support or marketing of that name.

Others argue that any fantasy name does in reality compete with the mother brand for attention and thus harms that brand.

Do you have any insight or ideas on the subject?