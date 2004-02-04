BlackBerry Grows Up

Technology company RIM (Research in Motion) announced yesterday that their BlackBerry handheld wireless data service had reached the 1 million subscriber mark. Once the province of frantic Wall Street broker types and hopeless techies, BlackBerry has become ubiquitous among businesspeople of all types and flavors. Heck, forget businesspeople: This week, a sky-blue BlackBerry turned up on the WB’s teen soap “Everwood” as a one-month anniversary present from a teenage boy to his girlfriend.