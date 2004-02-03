Rationing Frustration

Timely stuff, as I’ve been increasingly frustrated for the last couple of days acclimating to the online expense report system we use at Fast Company. While I didn’t quite follow Curt’s — or Tera’s — advice by asking “What could be good about this?” their point is well taken.

In the end, I learned something about how my laptop works. The Print macro doesn’t print the same page format as selecting Print in the Explorer toolbar — or under the File menu — even if the File menu indicates that the function’s macro is what I’ve been using. I now know about a weird inconsistency in an application, and I now know how to submit expenses (which is good for my budget).