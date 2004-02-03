Rationing Frustration

Today in the blog Occupational Adventure, Curt Rosengren comments on a brief piece elsewhere on overcoming frustration.
Timely stuff, as I’ve been increasingly frustrated for the last couple of days acclimating to the online expense report system we use at Fast Company. While I didn’t quite follow Curt’s — or Tera’s — advice by asking “What could be good about this?” their point is well taken.
In the end, I learned something about how my laptop works. The Print macro doesn’t print the same page format as selecting Print in the Explorer toolbar — or under the File menu — even if the File menu indicates that the function’s macro is what I’ve been using. I now know about a weird inconsistency in an application, and I now know how to submit expenses (which is good for my budget).