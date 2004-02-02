Super Bowl Halftime Bust

Nowadays, even exposing a bust doesn’t make a bang, or does it! As Linda mentioned earlier today, witness last night during the finale of the MTV produced Super Bowl halftime show when Justin Timberlake “accidentally” ripped off the front of Janet Jackson’s costume exposing her breast while singing the lyrics “I’m gonna have you naked by the end of this song.”

Now that the chief federal regulator of the FCC has announced his outrage and has opened an investigation into just how premeditated this really was, Timberlake is blaming a “wardrobe malfunction” for the exposure or should I say over-exposure.

Has there been so much get real, get shocked television that we’ve become immune to it? The Britney/Madonna MTV kiss made headlines around the world, but did it really shock us?

Was this Super Bowl halftime show a big bang or a big bust? I, for one, didn’t notice….until the media made sure I did.