Super Bowl Buzz About the Game II

I’m not so sure the next-day buzz about the game is about the game as it is about Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction.”

Now, I’ve been a woman for more years than I care to count, but never have I experienced a “wardrobe malfunction” like Janet Jackson did last night. Should we alert the FTC so they could broadcast a recall of bustieres that have popping cups? God knows, I wouldn’t want to risk wearing one that might come apart like that, right when I was in the middle of broadcasting to 220 million people!

All my son could say was “thank god for Tivo.” Who needed to see a replay of Adam Vinatiere’s game-winning kick, when you could see Janet and Justin get nasty?