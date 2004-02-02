advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dean’s “I Had a Scream” Speech

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

After Howard Dean’s “I Had a Scream” Iowa concession speech, many people considered his Presidential race a lost cause. But on the eve of what could be considered the biggest test of the campaign yet, has the former front runner turned it around with his “top ten list” performance on David Letterman and his “Clinton-like” interview on Diane Sawyer? Dean is certainly getting heard. Tomorrow will be very telling as to who is listening.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life