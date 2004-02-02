Super Bowl Buzz About the Game

The morning after Super Bowl Sunday, the buzz is usually about the commercials , which cost a record $2.3 million. This year’s commercials , by most accounts, seem to have fallen flat. The Super Bowl may have been filled with ads about men who have trouble performing, but that certainly wasn’t the case with the players. For the first time in many years the buzz surrounding the Super Bowl, was about, well football.

The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers gave us a great performance, starred in their own show and went the distance. But there were some marketers who scored some points. Pepsi’s ad featuring actual teenagers who have been sued by the Record Industry Association of America for illegally downloading music stood out as being topical. Set to Green Day’s tune “I Fought The Law” teens declare that they will keep downloading, but legally with the help of Pepsi’s joint promotion with Apple’s iTunes. Budweiser’s little burro who beat the odds and joined the team of stately Clydesdale horses got everybody cheering for the “underdonkey.” For fans of the Simpsons, Homer’s performance in the Mastercard ad was no doubt priceless — unlike the cost of the commercials.