The End of Spam? II

Apparently it’s not just Bill Gates who wants to charge for email as a way to eliminate spam and generate revenue for ISPs… Yahoo! is looking into the pay-as-you go system as well.

The company — a popular provider of free email accounts on the web, often the source of much spam — is evaluating an email postage plan developed by a Silicon Valley start-up called Goodmail.

In an interesting twist, Goodmail proposes that an email user set her own stamp prices — the amount senders must pay in order for her to read their messages. The user could waive fees for friends and family, so that their messages arrive freely, while prices could be set prohibitively high for spammers or corporate bulk advertisers.