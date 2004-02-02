Bang! A Going On

Later today, this week’s guest hosts, Linda Kaplan Thaler and Robin Koval, co-authors of this month’s Readers’ Choice selection , Bang! , will post their first entries.

Until then, FC Now readers might want to reacquaint themselves with the book via John Moore and Paul Williams’ blog, Brand Autopsy. Last month, the former FC Now guest hosts held what they called Big Bang Week. Here’s a roundup of the relevant entries:

In the end, John doesn’t seem to have appreciated the book much. Perhaps he and Paul will add comments to Linda and Robin’s entries in FC Now, contributing to the conversation.