Tireless Wireless

Muniwireless is a wonderful online guide to municipal wireless network projects. Provided by Lemon Cloud BV, an Amsterdam-based legal and consulting services company, the service addresses “simple downtown hotspots,” as well as citywide wireless broadband networks.

One interesting related project I’ve come across lately is Magicbike, a bicycle that’s been outfitted with a laptop and Wi-Fi server. Talk about portable power to the people! Similarly, companies such as TCC Telex are beginning to experiment with Wi-Fi-enabled payphones.

Soon, San Diego won’t be the exception to the rule — it’ll be the rule.