Guest Hosts: Getting Your Message Heard

Next week, starting Monday, Feb. 2, two special guest hosts will join contributors to FC Now to help expand the conversation about advertising, marketing, and branding.

Linda Kaplan Thaler and Robin Koval co-authored February’s selection for the Fast Company Book Club, Bang!: Getting Your Message Heard in a Noisy World. Kaplan Thaler, CEO and president of the Kaplan Thaler Group, and Koval, the company’s vice president and business manager, have been involved in some of the company’s more innovative advertising campaigns, including the “Kodak moment,” Herbal Essence’s “totally organic experience,” and the AFLAC insurance company duck. Bang! draws on their successes and failures to show managers how to create a marketing campaign that goes bang.

Throughout the week, Kaplan Thaler and Koval will share ideas and insights that go beyond the pages of their new book. Drawing on their professional experiences, the two will offer tips, tactics, and strategies for making some productive noise in the marketplace.

Next week in FC Now.

Clarification: In the online discussion of the book, FC reader Bodie Le Monz asked why we didn’t disclose that Kaplan Thaler was the advertising agency of record for Gruner + Jahr, FC’s parent company. Not only did we, the editors of the magazine, not know this, but The Kaplan Thaler Group was never Gruner + Jahr’s agency of record. In fact, while the agency did work on a project for Gruner + Jahr a couple of years ago, that work never ran. In addition, Fast Company readers picked the title out of a pool of five options in December. That Any prior work relationship had no influence or impact on the book’s initial — or final — selection.

