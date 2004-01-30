About a week ago, the International Women’s News Network launched. The service’s goal is to report news from around the world — from a woman’s perspective. As a man, I’m not sure what that means — I don’t consider myself as having a man’s perspective, just my own, and I happen to be a man — but there are lots of interesting stories available.
Today’s main page features an analysis of the Apprentice, the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s new Power of Influence campaign, and a report on salary secrecy. The service also maintains a “blog,” which seems to be primarily a reader feedback mechanism.