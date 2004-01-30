The Five-Day Work Reek

The Nub is one of my almost-daily reads, and it’s an impressive business-related blog. While Jon doesn’t always offer a lot of commentary or context, he finds some of the best business-oriented online resources. Take this entry , for example.

In an article entitled “Telling a Coworker They Have a Personal Hygiene Problem,” Carole Shepard offers some tips about “breaking personal problems gently.” I almost laughed out loud when Shepard suggested that you approach the situation as though their deoderant stopped working, recommend that they change brands, and say that you’ll check back to see how it’s working out.

On the opposite end, Salary.com’s Annette suggests that one can only create their own Personal Fragrance Zone — or Moments — by which you set a silent example. Peel an orange. Bring in spicy cookies. Smell really good yourself. Your aromatic colleague will catch on. Oh, so?

And Jill Bremer outlines all the various causes of body odor. But outside of recommending that you bring in an outsider to break the wind, erm, news, she, too is light on advice.

What to do? One reader of the blog Playswithyarn cuts straight to the chase. In response to an entry complaining about a smelly coworker, “Silent Bob” added a comment saying, “You should wear swimming-style nose plugs to work. If the smelly coworker doesn’t get the hint, the rest of them will be amused.”