Video-A-Go-Go

The Wall Street Journal today reports on the YesVideo service. Having just bought my parents and sister DVD players for Christmas — and having helped my dad transfer home movies to video tape in the past — this seems like an awesome project to undertake.

Customers can mail in home movies, videos, slides, and photographs for transfer to DVD. In the video tape case, YesVideo’s computer systems identify transition points in the video in order to break the tape up into DVD scene segments. While the company offers the caveat that the DVD’s will work on 95% of players on the market, Walter Mossberg concludes that the service is convenient and efficient.