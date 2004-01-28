Business Travail III

FC Now reader Gemma Teed writes in this morning to say
The weather is lousy in the UK today, and I’ve battled through the snow, wind, and rain to make it to my meeting.
What’s the furthest lengths that FC Now readers have gone to make a meeting? Longest distance? Weirdest form of transport? Most forms of transport? (My record: car, train, two tubes, and a taxi.) Most extreme weather conditions?
As they say, “Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds.” But how far have you gone to participate in a meeting or business event?