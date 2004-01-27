Increasing Innovation

Dave Pollard offers lengthy commentary and context about a recent Boston Consulting Group survey that found that innovation was a top priority for 2004 in 90% of organizations surveyed.

20% said innovation is the top priority

69% said is was part of their top three list

90% put innovation in the top five

Indicating that hardcore cost cutting might be on the wane, the study also determined that 64% of the companies surveyed plan to spend more on innovation-oriented initiatives this year than they did last year.

Pollard pairs his commentary on the survey with an overview of another Boston Consulting Group report, an article by James Andrew and Kermit King entitled “Boosting Innovation Productivity.” Of particular interest is the authors’ expansion on barriers to innovation. A useful paired read!