The End of Spam?

Forget international trade agreements…the big news at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos was Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ shocking announcement today that he will put an end to spam within the next two years.

It’s a bold (arrogant?) pronouncement in the face of a tech scourge that has baffled developers and regulators around the world. According to some estimates, spam currently monopolizes at least 30% of our email. One market research firm, the Radicati Group, believes spam will overrun 70% of our email by the year 2007.

So far, though, no one knows how to control it. Filters don’t work. Black lists don’t work. Laws don’t work (at least not yet). And there’s a profound sense of diminishing returns each time you switch email addresses in an attempt to outrun the junk mail.

So how’s Bill gonna do it?

The Independent reports: “Mr Gates’ plans for anti-spam software include the inclusion of “human challenges” which force the e-mail sender to solve a puzzle or the computer sending the message to do a simple computation. This would be easy for a machine sending a few e-mails, but expensive and difficult when dealing with lots of spam.

“The ultimate solution would be to make senders of e-mail pay a fee if their mail was rejected as spam. “Payment at risk”, the electronic equivalent of a stamp, would not deter genuine e-mailers who would be confident their mail would be accepted, Mr Gates said.”