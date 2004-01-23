Passing the Buck

NBC made money this month a little differently than usual. It printed 5,000 faux $100 bills featuring The Donald instead of The Benjamin to generate “>ad money to a whole new level. To promote next week’s miniseries Traffic, it circulated 50,000 $1 bills featuring a small round sticker next to Washington’s noble mug indicating the show’s date and time. The series, inspired by the Oscar-winning movie, explores the world of drug-trafficking and money-laundering, so the network thought that using money was appropriate. It was also an intriguing twist on viral marketing. Imagine how many times the bills have changed hands since they came out a couple of weeks ago in Los Angeles and New York.