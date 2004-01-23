Real Feelness

In an interesting followup to yesterday’s entry about call monitoring, Brain Waves’ Zack Lynch reports that researchers in Sandia National Laboratories’ Advanced Concepts Group have developed a tool that “monitors your perspiration and heartbeat, reads your facial expressions and head motions, analyzes your voice tones, and correlates these to keep you informed with a running account of how you are feeling.”
Personal sensor readings caused lower arousal states, improved teamwork and better leadership in longer collaborations.
While the tool, called an anthroscope, reminds me of a higher-tech and wider-ranging parallel to HeartMath’s Freeze-Framer, I’m also struck by the Big Brother aspects. Self-monitoring seems like a clear benefit, but monitoring a team or work group from afar smacks of Taylorism.