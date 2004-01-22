advertisement
The Plane Truth

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Bureau for Transportation Statistics recently found that complaints about air service are on the wane. Nevertheless, the DOT division now offers reports on airline on-time performance, as well as delay cause statistics.

For the month of November, this active business traveler is surprised. Sure, 80% of flights are on time. But for as much hassle as it is to get information about delays and their cause while at the airport, it turns out that weather delays — those acts of the gods the airlines aren’t responsible for — makes up less than 1% of all delays. Yet delays that might rate refunds are higher than I expected:

  • More than 4% of delays stem from the air carrier themselves
  • Almost 9% result from the national aviation system
  • Late arrivals account for almost 4%

Are airlines only responsible for delays caused by mechanical breakdowns? Or are those who fly the friendly skies keeping mum for more than one reason?

