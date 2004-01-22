Trump School of Business, Part Deux

The problem: How to get rid of an obnoxious co-worker.

The solution: Put him in charge, then hang him out to dry.

OK, so the fellas of Versacorp did try their best to negotiate good prices for squid, golf clubs and cigars, and even went so far as to endure an excruciating leg wax (Troy should be granted permanent immunity for that ordeal) for the team. And to their credit, they managed to get a buck off the price of a gold ingot without once wiggling their butts or squealing (the girls should be required to wear Laura Ashley dresses as penance for that mortifying display of un-senior VP-like behavior). But the main lesson was less about the Art of the Deal, than the Art of the Double-Deal. Slimy Sammy never had a chance, up against the cunning Kwame and his co-conspirators.

The lesson here: watch your back. Required reading: Machiavelli‘s The Prince.

Management thought for the day: “No enterprise is more likely to succeed than one concealed from the enemy until it is ripe for execution.” — Machiavelli, The Art of War