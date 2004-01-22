Permission Management

Agile Management features a thoughtful piece on the role of manager as “permission giver” today. Citing Malcolm Gladwell, the author writes, “A line manager can act as this tipping person to change both the behavior of his staff but also the performance of his organization. The manager can change the culture by giving permission to change it.”

Offering several examples of such permission giving, it seems that this touches more on a case-by-case concession to workload realities than it does a widespread empowerment of employees and colleagues, but it’s an interesting idea. When was the last time you gave someone permission to do something at work?