Consistency and the Customer Experience II

Cosi brushed you off ? I guess I shouldn’t be surprised… While the food has always impressed me, I can’t remember one customer experience better than average. At their worst (during the lunch rush, of course) they can be abrasive – yelling “Next customer!” in a way that makes you realize just how little they want to be there.

As the man behind the recommendation, my apology.

To Cosi’s credit, I can relate one positive impression. This past summer, when the East Coast found itself without power, I was walking on 42nd St. in Manhattan around 10:00 in the evening. The streets were dark, but the air was full of voices rising from Bryant Park, the library steps, even folks sitting on cars. Almost everything was closed, especially the restaurants. Nevertheless, I passed a Cosi with a line out the door; probably 50-60 people were stacked up on the sidewalk, waiting to file into the darkened shop. Weren’t they supposed to close earlier… and better yet, how were they operating right now? Then I remembered. Brick oven. No need for electricity. Cosi made a killing that night.