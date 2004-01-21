National Lampoon’s “Wine Nation”

Wine. Some love it, some hate it. Generally, the former lord it over the latter. The topic alone is enough to halt a conversation with a coworker.

You: “I’m not a big wine fan.”

Coworker: ” … ”

(Insert sound of pin dropping.)

When it comes to wine, I land somewhere in the middle. When it comes to arrogance, I’m decidedly opposed. So it is that I’ve taken great delight in the recent rise of cheap wines. From Trader Joe’s “Two Buck Chuck” phenomenon to a little-known company called “Best Cellars,” wine prices are making a race for the bottom, all to the customer’s advantage.

One of my favorite wine gags finds Chevy Chase and the Griswold family ordering wine in a Parisian cafe. As the waiter flames them each in French, we catch a glimpse of satirical American ignorance and not-so-satirical French arrogance. As the family deliberates about a bottle of wine, the waiter oozes patronizingly, “I’ll just get you some dishwater from the kitchen. You won’t be able to tell the difference.”

If you don’t already know about “Two Buck Chuck,” you’re probably with Chevy Chase and me when it comes to wine. Nonetheless, whether or not you care about things like tannins and highlights, the rise of “TBC” makes for a great business tale. It starts with Fred Franzia (yes, the name’s no coincidence, though he’s no longer associated with the Coca-Cola owned brand). Franzia is the brains behind Bronco Wine Co., and he’s got a nose for grapes. Recently, when California grew too many, he bought up the excess for a song, blended it together (big no-no in the wine world) and struck up a deal with Trader Joe’s. Now, at two bucks a bottle, wine is even cheaper than water (Insert pun here).