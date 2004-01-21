Consistency and the Customer Experience

I just made a lunch run, and while the experience wasn’t as distracting or dismaying as Alison’s experience with Starbucks in November, I’m thinking as I eat my sandwich.

How consistent should customer service and experience be with a company’s brand?

Walking a couple of short blocks short of the office, I went to Cosi at the recommendation of a colleague. Kind of a “Tell me where to go to lunch, and I’ll go there,” deal. He did, and I did.

The company’s Web site indicates that Cosi aims to be comfortable, friendly, and cozy. I left feeling a little brushed off and ignored. Not embraced. How so?

After ordering, while a woman made my sandwich, I noticed that the tomato, basil, and mozzarella that made up my TBM sandwich had already been put together. “It’s already assembled!” I said. She grunted in response. Then I asked who put together the T, B, and M every day. She ignored me. In a short while, she asked if I wanted chips or carrots. Chips. A moment later, she asked if I wanted chips or carrots. Chips.

I checked out and walked back to the office. But I feel like I didn’t really accurately experience Cosi. Clearly, the sandwich maker could have been tired. Or distracted. Or irritated. But it fascinates me that someone painstakingly pieces together T, B, and M to make the sandwich making process faster. Every day. Who does that? Do they find a rhythm? Do they think it’s important to do? Do they hate it? I’d like to thank them.