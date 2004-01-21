Trump School of Business

As a long-time “Survivor” junkie, I confess I was instantly hooked on Donald Trump’s crass but addictive reality series, “The Apprentice.” As a Fast Company staffer, I naturally wondered what nuggets of management wisdom we might learn from the pompadoured mogul. After two episodes, the main lesson is already clear, and Peter Drucker needn’t fear for his consulting business.

When all else fails, play the sex card.

The ladies, who began the initial lemonade-selling contest in a state of utter chaos, won the first round by charging Starbucks-like prices for their lemonade, with a unique value-add: their phone numbers. They also trumped the boys in the second round by devising an ad campaign for Marquis Airlines using baldly salacious images, and pitching the account to buff ad guy Danny Deutsch in foxy stewardess uniforms. The guys didn’t stand a chance. BTW, Marquis plans to use the ads in an upcoming campaign.

The real question: will sex sell all the way to Trump’s executive suite? If so, shouldn’t Trump’s latest honey, Melania, be running the Taj Mahal Casino by now?