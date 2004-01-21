The Goodness of Gossip II

When I am working with organizations who complain that they have communication problems, I always ask about gossip. I ask how long it takes for a juicy rumour to propagate through the organization. People usually respond with some lightning fast time.
I always point out that there is no communication problem, the problem is that people are just not passionate enough about issues that are “communication problems.”
Corrigan then expands on that line of thinking in the blog Parking Lot. By better understanding how gossip works, perhaps leaders can better communicate with their colleagues, partners, and customers.