Turning the Page

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Todd S., the proprietor of A Penny For…, has started the Business Blog Book Tour. Inspired by a similar project, he’s working with authors to organize online book tours. Over the course of a week, the featured author will contribute to or otherwise be featured in a handful of business blogs. His first tour features Barry Moltz, author of You Need to Be a Little Crazy.

