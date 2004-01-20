advertisement
From Paper to… Vapor

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Wired News recently featured the best — read: worst — in vaporware from 2003: products and services that were announced and marketed… but were never delivered. My favorites: Fossil’s wrist PDA, HDTV TiVo, and RadioShark. Ideas before their time? Or file under: Bad idea?

