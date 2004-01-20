The Brand Called… Who? V

Currently offering 23,747 entries in 42 categories (or 340,000 combinations, or 9.3 million potential names — the stats are all over the map), Wordlab provides point-and-click naming tools for companies, products, and services — anything that requires a name, it seems. And the ACME Namemaker offers suggestions for when you don’t want to stand out in the crowd.

Wordlab seems to be just one of several silly-ish side projects undertaken by the fine folks at Igor International, a naming and branding agency based in San Francisco. The main Web site is as fun — if not more so — than their Worldlab spoof, and they’ve even been kind enough to outline their naming process for others to follow.